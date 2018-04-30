About a dozen tenants displaced by downtown Moncton house fire

A fire in downtown Moncton in the early hours of Monday has displaced about a dozen tenants.

The Canadian Red Cross says they are helping six tenants with emergency lodging, food and clothing. The other occupants of the Lutz Street house have made their own arrangements.

The fire was reported at around 4:30 a.m. at 360 Lutz St. There were no injuries, but tenants were briefly evacuated to a Codiac Transit bus as firefighters battled the blaze.

It’s believed the fire began in a recreational camper in the parking lot and spread to the three-storey house. The house’s back section suffered extensive damage.

The fire also caused minor damage to the back of an adjacent building, which was a former curling club that is now used by community organizations.