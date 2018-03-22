Canada
Man suffers burns after bakery fire in Moncton Wednesday night

Three people were injured after a bakery fire in Moncton, N.B., on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the Fancy Pocket Bakery on Saint George Street around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators told Global News that tortillas were passing through the oven when they caught fire on a conveyor belt. This caused nearby cooling racks to ignite.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and another was treated for burns on his chest and back.

All three have since been released from hospital. The bakery will remain closed until it can be inspected and repaired.

