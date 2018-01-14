Fire destroys Fredericton building

A fire on the north side of Fredericton has destroyed a row of townhouses that were under construction.

Fredericton Fire Department Platoon Captain Steve Fraser said crews responded to a structure fire on Ashley Crescent at approximately 3:30 p.m.

“When the crews arrived they discovered the building was fully involved in fire, right through to the roof,” Fraser said.

Fraser confirmed that the building was unoccupied and under construction.

He said there were no injuries. A dog in the neighbouring building was home by itself and fire crews used forced entry to rescue it.

“The crews did a good job. There was concern about the neighbouring building next door, so the crews concentrated on protecting that building first until the main fire was knocked down,” Fraser said.

He said the building next door was evacuated as a precaution as well.

Neighbour Danny Elliot said he was home at the time the fire broke out. He heard sirens outside and looked out the window to see a lot of smoke and fire trucks rushing to the scene.

“I’d say maybe within maybe 10 to 15 minutes the roof collapsed,” Elliot added. “It definitely went up [in flames] pretty quickly.”

Elliot said he could feel the heat from the fire in his driveway across the street.

“I’d say [the flames] were probably 20 feet high. They seemed pretty high,” Elliot said. “It’s definitely done some damage to the siding with the townhouses beside it.”

Investigators at the scene were still trying to determine what caused of the fire. They will also determine if nearby residents will be able to stay in their homes Sunday, or if they will need to make alternate arrangements.