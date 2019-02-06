More snow, frigid temperatures forecast for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

South Coast residents who have been taunting their eastern neighbours with photos of daffodils will have to shift gears this week, with more chilly weather on the way.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, southern and eastern Vancouver Island along with the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and Whistler.

The agency is forecasting several centimetres of snow for some parts of the region on beginning on Thursday night and into Friday, followed by an icy arctic outflow on Friday night and Saturday.

The coldest air of the season entered BC this past weekend. Watch the temperatures drop as the Arctic air creeps into Southern BC.

“Most areas will receive at least a few centimetres of accumulation by late Friday. However, there is potential for much higher accumulations over some regions,” reads the statement.

“The most recent weather models suggest the areas favoured for higher accumulations will be East and Inland Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and the Fraser Valley.”

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said the exact timing and how much snow will fall remains unclear, but that the region is likely to bear the brunt of the precipitation on Friday.

“It’s really not [Thursday] that’s the the main snow event. We’ll see a few flurries in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley could see maybe a couple of centimetres. It’s more so Friday that will be the main snow event where we could see significant accumulations,” she said.

“We could see that as early as your commute to work on Friday, or to school on Friday.”

The City of Vancouver says it is prepared for the snow, with salting and brining crews shifted 24 hours a day, and a new salt contract to ensure stockpiles are sufficient.

With overnight temperatures forecast to plunge to -7 C this week, ice has been visible in the Fraser River, and ponds and lakes in the the area have begun to freeze.

The Vancouver Park Board and the City of Surrey issued warnings Wednesday, asking people to keep off the ice, which remains quite thin and unsafe.

The ice on lakes and ponds in Vancouver is very thin. Please keep your dog on a leash near frozen water as they can break through the ice.

With the plunging temperatures, emergency shelters are also open across the region.

In the City of Vancouver, four emergency shelters have opened, while overnight warming centres have also been activated in three community centres and the Powell Street Getaway.

Advocates for the homeless also continued to hit the streets, handing out warm drinks along with winter clothing and blankets. The Union Gospel Mission has issued a call for donations to help keep the city’s homeless warm.

Additional shelter space and warming centres are available in Vancouver tonight due to an Extreme Weather Alert. Every day, the City and multiple service provider organizations are visiting people who are sleeping outside to encourage them to come indoors.

#ExtremeWeatherAlert issued for #SurreyBC. Shelter spaces open: – 10635 King George Blvd.

– 13639 108 Ave.

– 15262 Pacific Ave.

– 10453 Whalley Blvd.

– 13686 94 A Avenue

– 5337 180th Street

#ExtremeWeatherAlert issued for #SurreyBC. Shelter spaces open: – 10635 King George Blvd.
– 13639 108 Ave.
– 10453 Whalley Blvd.
– 13686 94 A Avenue
– 5337 180th Street
– 13351 105A Avenue

The prospect of enough snow accumulating to stick on the ground also means residents will be expected to clear their sidewalks.

In Vancouver, sidewalks must be cleared by 10 a.m. the day after a snowfall, or residents could be subject to a $250 fine.

People with mobility problems can call 311 to take advantage of Vancouver’s Snow Angel program, which coordinates volunteers to help clear walkways.

Residents are also asked to keep an eye on their neighbours, and offer help to those who may face challenges shoveling snow.

