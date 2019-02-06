Canada
February 6, 2019 10:12 am
Updated: February 6, 2019 10:18 am

Cirque du Soleil acquires magic show company The Works Entertainment

By The Canadian Press

A Cirque du Soleil performer.

A A

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group says it has acquired The Works Entertainment and arranged a new US$120-million credit facility.

The Works Entertainment is behind magic shows like The Illusionists and Now You See Me Live.

READ MORE: Cirque du Soleil employees uncomfortable with upcoming Saudi Arabia performance

Its portfolio also includes cabaret-style shows, circus art shows such as Circus 1903 — The Golden Age of Circus.

WATCH BELOW: Cirque du Soleil Corteo juggles both wonder and amazement

Cirque du Soleil says the financing will allow for the acquisition support the future growth of the company.

READ MORE: Cirque du Soleil brings back Alegria for 25th anniversary

Financial terms of the acquisition were not immediately available.

WATCH BELOW: Cirque du Soleil: New challenges for the performers

The acquisition is the third for Cirque du Soleil in recent years.

READ MORE: Cirque du Soleil acquires Minnesota based company as part of expansion drive

The company acquired the Blue Man Group in 2017 and VStar Entertainment Group last year.

WATCH BELOW: Cirque du Soleil: KURIOS

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Blue Man Group
Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group
Now You See Me Live
The Illusionists
The Works Entertainment
Vstar Entertainment Group

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.