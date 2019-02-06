Cirque du Soleil acquires magic show company The Works Entertainment

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group says it has acquired The Works Entertainment and arranged a new US$120-million credit facility.
The Works Entertainment is behind magic shows like The Illusionists and Now You See Me Live.
Its portfolio also includes cabaret-style shows, circus art shows such as Circus 1903 — The Golden Age of Circus.
Cirque du Soleil says the financing will allow for the acquisition support the future growth of the company.
Financial terms of the acquisition were not immediately available.
The acquisition is the third for Cirque du Soleil in recent years.
The company acquired the Blue Man Group in 2017 and VStar Entertainment Group last year.
