Cirque du Soleil brings back Alegria for 25th anniversary

Cirque du Soleil announced that one of its most iconic shows will return to the stage for its 25th anniversary.

Alegria will premiere in Montreal’s Old Port on April 18, 2019, 25 years to the day of its official premiere.

“We’ve had so many requests over the years, from our fans, internally, our employees, asking us to bring back this show,” said Yasmine Khalil, chief executive producer. “So we thought what better time to do that then as it celebrates this important anniversary.”

“Alegria,” which was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1995, remains Cirque du Soleil’s most watched song on YouTube.

The organization says it was a no-brainer to bring it back.

“It’s probably the first show that most of our fans ever saw of Cirque du Soleil,” Khalil said. “It’s the show that broke the barrier and told people that this is a company with a creative vision, that treats circus arts in a non-traditional way.”

“For us, it really holds a very special place.”

After Alegria premieres in Montreal in April, its next stop will be Gatineau.

The rest of the tour dates will be announced soon.

