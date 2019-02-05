Canada
February 5, 2019 11:32 pm

Collapsed crane at Port of Vancouver is removed

By News Anchor  CKNW

Floating cranes will lift another collapsed crane at the Port of Vancouver.

Global News
A A

A crane that collapsed at the Port of Vancouver has finally been removed.

An update from Global Container Terminals, which owns the crane, says recovery work is now complete, adding that the impacted ship-to-shore crane boom was removed Tuesday morning from the vessel that came into contact with it.

WATCH: Crane collapses at Vancouver port

Spokesperson Louanne Wong said in an email that the ship was relocated to the appropriate position on the berth and is also being worked on.

READ MORE: Crane topples at Vancouver container terminal

Wong said it’s expected the vessel discharge will be finished by early Thursday, allowing it to depart for the next port of call.

Two large floating cranes were brought in to help after the crane crashed down onto a container vessel on Jan. 30.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
crane
crane collapse Port of Vancouver
Global Container Terminals
Louanne Wong
Port Of Vancouver
ship-to-shore
shipping container
Terminal
Vancouver
Vancouver crane collapse

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.