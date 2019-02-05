Some travellers through Toronto Pearson Airport might have been exposed to measles in January

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Some travellers through Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last month may have been exposed to measles.

Public health authorities are concerned in light of a confirmed case of the illness.

READ MORE: Measles case confirmed in Halton Region, list of exposure areas released

They say people in Terminal 1 on Sunday Jan. 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. may be at risk.

Those who were near people arriving aboard a Lufthansa flight – LH-470 – from Frankfurt at 4:08 p.m. may also have been exposed.

READ MORE: Toronto Public Health says passengers on 3 international flights may have been exposed to measles

Also at risk are those connected to Air Canada flight AC-834 or LH-6829 that left Toronto at 6 p.m. for Montreal.

Authorities urge anyone who may have been exposed to check immunization records and watch for measles symptoms