February 5, 2019 5:37 pm

Some travellers through Toronto Pearson Airport might have been exposed to measles in January

By Staff The Canadian Press

A doctor's assistant prepares a measles vaccination in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/dpa, Lukas Schulze
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Some travellers through Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last month may have been exposed to measles.

Public health authorities are concerned in light of a confirmed case of the illness.

They say people in Terminal 1 on Sunday Jan. 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. may be at risk.

Those who were near people arriving aboard a Lufthansa flight – LH-470 – from Frankfurt at 4:08 p.m. may also have been exposed.

Also at risk are those connected to Air Canada flight AC-834 or LH-6829 that left Toronto at 6 p.m. for Montreal.

Authorities urge anyone who may have been exposed to check immunization records and watch for measles symptoms

© 2019 The Canadian Press

