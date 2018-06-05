Toronto Public Health says passengers on 3 international flights may have been exposed to measles

Toronto Public Health (TPH) officials say they’re investigating after an adult who recently travelled was confirmed to have measles.

They say people who were aboard three flights on May 30 — one which landed in Toronto — may have been exposed to the highly contagious illness.

The first was Ukraine International Airlines flight PS423, which departed Kiev at 9:25 a.m for Berlin. Another flight, Icelandair FI529, left Berlin that afternoon at 2:05 p.m., for Reykjavik. The third flight, Icelandair flight FI603, departed Reykjavik at 5 p.m. and arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport at 7:15 p.m.

In a statement on Tuesday, TPH urged those who may have been exposed to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.

TPH also said they should watch out for symptoms of measles, which include a rash, high fever, cough/runny nose, sore eyes or sensitivity to light.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily to those who are susceptible. Anyone who has not had two doses of a measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV) or who has not had measles in the past is at risk of infection,” Toronto Public Health stated.

“Infants under one year of age, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems can get very ill with measles.”