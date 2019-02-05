Super Awesome Science Show recap: Everything is awesome with LEGO

From the moment LEGO was started in the 1930s, it focused on bringing out the creative side of children while allowing them to play. Today, it is an international sensation, and not just in the world of pastime entertainment. On this week’s episode of The Super Awesome Science Show, we look at how LEGO is being used as a means to increase scientific knowledge and education.

We talk with one of the leaders of the LEGO education movement, Dr. Chris Rogers at Tufts University. He explains how LEGO helps kids of all ages get a head start on science and engineering. He also helps us to realize that in our economic realities, LEGO is a cost-effective means to keep students learning and growing.

We next talk with William Church of White Mountain Science. He helps kids across the northeastern United States get involved in LEGO activities and has his very own mobile lab to bring the creativity and fun of STEM to the high school classroom.

In our SASS Class, we learn about how LEGO offers a different ability to learn than most traditional education styles. We speak with Barbara Bratzel who is a science teacher and author of books to help people learn how to use LEGO in the school environment to improve a child’s educational experience.

Contact:

Twitter: @JATetro

Email: thegermguy@gmail.com

Guests:

Dr. Chris Rogers, Tufts University

William Church, White Mountain Science Inc.

Barbara Bratzel, Shady Hill School

