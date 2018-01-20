Alberta students display their engineering ability with Lego

It was a Lego challenge to remember at NAIT on Saturday.

Hundreds of elementary and junior high school students from across northern Alberta participated in the First Lego League Alberta Championship. The students were challenged to create robotics using Lego, with this year’s theme being hydro-dynamics.

READ MORE: “It’s not the same Lego we grew up with.” Northern Alberta Lego robotics challenge takes over NAIT

“Everybody says, ‘Oh, I love Lego. I want to play with Lego.’ Lego is the platform, it’s just computer engineering, like it’s an engineering process,” tournament organizer Melvin Stocking said.

“It’s design-thinking and the kids are problem-solving from the ground up. It’s fantastic to watch.”

Students were required to identify a problem involving water and find a solution.

READ MORE: Lego helps children with mental disabilities improve social skills

The 500 students came up with some unique creations.

“We have ones that are incredibly ornate, with lots of different pieces, and then there are other ones that are just very simple,” Stocking said.

“The ages for these teams are Grades 4 to 9, so we have a wide range of ability.”

Amazing crowd!

RT @NAITSciTech: Elementary and junior-high students are at #NAIT this weekend for the FIRST LEGO Alberta Championships! There were many in attendance for the opening ceremonies. pic.twitter.com/aFUO8lHtHy — Alternative Energy (@NAITAltEnergy) January 20, 2018

Enjoyed presenting Award at the 12th annual "First Lego League" Northern Alberta Championships hosted at NAIT for 50 teams of 9-14 year old students. ECS well represented, 9 teams (representing 6 ECS schools). Winners will compete in the finals in California.#ecsdfaithinspires pic.twitter.com/OfPOHd5de8 — Terry Harris (@_terryharris) January 20, 2018

The winner of the competition received an opportunity to travel to Houston, Texas this spring for the world championships.

The Edmonton competition started in 2005.