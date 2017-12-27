‘Tallest-ever’ Lego tower constructed honours 8-year-old boy

Thousands of people in Tel Aviv, Israel teamed up to build a potential record-breaking tower of Lego to honour an eight-year-old boy who died of cancer.

Omer Sayag loved to play with the toy bricks before he succumbed to cancer, so some of his teachers pushed for the tower to be built in his honour.

“It was the idea of his former kindergarten teacher, and building blocks were donated by residents, companies and some were purchased using municipality funds,” a spokesperson for the Tel Aviv mayor’s office told Reuters.

The structure, which is aptly named the “Omer Tower,” stands 36 metres (118-ft) tall and took a few weeks to build and was constructed in Rabin Square.

There was no Guinness World Records adjudicator on site to measure the tower, so Tel Aviv must wait for approval from the body to confirm they have beaten the previous record of 35.05 metres (115 ft), built in Milan in 2015.

“It’s a community effort to build from plastic elements the biggest tower in the world, 36 meters, as a community effort of all of the people of Tel Aviv — 26 community centers, Jews and Arabs rich and poor, orthodox and secular,” Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai told NBC News.

*With files from Reuters