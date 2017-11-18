Youth compete in Lego robotics competition in Kingston

Dozens of students in Grades 5 to 8 filled Duncan McArthur Hall on Saturday for an intense Lego robotics competition.

It’s called the Kingston FIRST Lego League Qualifying Tournament and this year’s theme is “Hydro Dynamics.”

“Try to accomplish as many things as they can to score the most points in two-and-half minutes,” said Brennan Bibic, the director of the tournament.

The tasks each team must complete are related to the theme, for example, flipping Lego-made manhole covers and fixing broken pipes.

“We program it on the computer then download it to the brick is what he call it… then when we run the brick, it will do the specific actions that program it to do,” said Corbett Kilfoyle from Team WAFFLES.

It’s a game of trial and error and it isn’t always easy to input the correct programming to complete the missions.

“When you get it right…it’s great. But every once in a while when maybe it knocks over things or you get a penalty… it’s not great,” Izabella Zaremba from Team Rideau Rhinobots.

It’s not just about the field table games. Teams are also graded on their Lego design and their unique research projects which are also related to the water theme.

For example, Team Comet Warriors said they developed a way to save 15,000 litres of water a year by using a cheap programmable computer that will warm sense when you’re in the room, warm up shower water for you. The team believes it could lead to households saving money.

“To make ours better we would have a better pump which pumps 500 percent more than others which is two gallons per minute,” said Nicolas Benavides from Team Comet Warriors.

The winning team from the competition go to Oshawa in January to compete in the Ontario East Provincials.