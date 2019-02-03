Super Bowl LIII
February 3, 2019 6:53 pm
Updated: February 3, 2019 7:43 pm

Super Bowl LIII: Patriots take 3-0 lead over Rams

By Staff The Associated Press

The New England Patriots have taken an early lead at Super Bowl LIII.

Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 42-yard field goal to give the Patriots three points over the Los Angeles Rams with 10:29 left in the first half of the Super Bowl.

The Patriots kicker missed a 46-yard attempt late in the opening quarter, but made up for it by capping New England’s seven-play, 39-yard drive with the first points of the game.

Julian Edelman, who had two catches for 31 yards on the drive, passed Dallas’ Michael Irvin for the second-most receiving yards in NFL postseason history. Only Jerry Rice has more than Edelman.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

