Maroon 5, Travis Scott donate $500K to charity before Super Bowl halftime show

Turns out the Super Bowl is a day of giving.

Ahead of their 2019 Super Bowl LIII Pepsi Halftime Show, Maroon 5, Travis Scott, along with the NFL and Interscope Records have made massive donations to charities, E! reports.

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine told the site that he and his bandmates donated $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. He also noted that playing at the Super Bowl has long been a dream for them.

“We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will have a major impact for children across the country.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is a non-profit that offers one-on-one mentors for children across the U.S.

According to People, the “Girls Like You” band committed to a donation two weeks after Scott joined the halftime show.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper said he would only perform if the NFL partnered with him on a donation.

Scott and the NFL made separate $500,000 donation to Dream Corps, a U.S. non-profit focused on social justice.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott told People.

“I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

This year’s musical spectacle has been top of mind, as many wondered if the headliners would allude to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during their performance. Kaepernick, for years now, has made headlines for his #TakeAKnee movement, encouraging players and fans to protest police brutality in the U.S.

On Jan. 30, Maroon 5 even cancelled their halftime press conference and a few days ago, stated they wanted to move past the controversy surrounding their performance.

Both Maroon 5 and Scott will be joined by rapper Big Boi during the halftime show on Feb 3.

