Kingston dog stars in Super Bowl commercial

Fletcher the four-year-old Irish Setter booked the biggest gig of his young acting career in November, and on Sunday, he takes the world’s largest stage: the Super Bowl.

After years of competing in dog shows across Ontario and south of the border, the Kingston, Ont., dog finally got his big break when he caught the eye of a talent scout at one of his shows.

“She [the talent scout] took those pictures and his background to a production company, and I got a call the following day saying they’d like to have Fletcher in this commercial,” said Mike Rimmer, Fletcher’s owner.

But this is not just any commercial. It’s Avocados from Mexico’s primetime spot during this year’s Super Bowl, which is expected to garner an audience of more than 300 million people.

The full commercial has yet to be released, but Rimmer said the plot revolves around dog owners who look similar to their pups, and because Fletcher has an orange coat, the actress who played his owner has red hair. The commercial also stars actor Kristin Chenoweth, who plays the dog show commentator.

According to Rimmer, Fletcher is used to the limelight as he has reached the top of the podium at several national and international competitions.

So how much did Fletcher (and Rimmer) get paid for the commercial? The amount is a secret, for now, said Rimmer, but the funds will go towards future dog show expenses.

The full commercial is expected to air during the second half of the big game on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.

