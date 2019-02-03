Lifestyle
Recipe: Valentine’s Day chocolate heart truffles

Need a sweet treat for Valentine’s day and want to add a personal touch?

Owner and chef of Temper Pastry Steven Hodge has you covered with this recipe for Valentine’s Day chocolate heart truffles.

Ingredients

  • Sugar 300g
  • Glucose 50g
  • Water 100g
  • Strawberry purée 500g
  • Butter 100g
  • White choc. 325g
  • Hollow chocolate hearts

Method

  1. Cook sugar, glucose and water to 180 C.
  2. Heat up the purée separatley.
  3. Add the purée to the sugar mixture off heat. Emulsify together and put back on the heat and cook to 103 C.
  4. Take off heat and cool to 85 C, once cooled emulsify into the chocolate and mix until smooth and melted.
  5. Cool mixture 40c and emulsify butter in.
  6. Once cooled pipe into desired chocolate cups.

