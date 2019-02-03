Recipe: Valentine’s Day chocolate heart truffles
A A
Need a sweet treat for Valentine’s day and want to add a personal touch?
Owner and chef of Temper Pastry Steven Hodge has you covered with this recipe for Valentine’s Day chocolate heart truffles.
Ingredients
- Sugar 300g
- Glucose 50g
- Water 100g
- Strawberry purée 500g
- Butter 100g
- White choc. 325g
- Hollow chocolate hearts
Method
- Cook sugar, glucose and water to 180 C.
- Heat up the purée separatley.
- Add the purée to the sugar mixture off heat. Emulsify together and put back on the heat and cook to 103 C.
- Take off heat and cool to 85 C, once cooled emulsify into the chocolate and mix until smooth and melted.
- Cool mixture 40c and emulsify butter in.
- Once cooled pipe into desired chocolate cups.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.