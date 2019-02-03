Recipe: Valentine’s Day chocolate heart truffles

Need a sweet treat for Valentine’s day and want to add a personal touch?

Owner and chef of Temper Pastry Steven Hodge has you covered with this recipe for Valentine’s Day chocolate heart truffles.

Ingredients

Sugar 300g

Glucose 50g

Water 100g

Strawberry purée 500g

Butter 100g

White choc. 325g

Hollow chocolate hearts

Method

Cook sugar, glucose and water to 180 C. Heat up the purée separatley. Add the purée to the sugar mixture off heat. Emulsify together and put back on the heat and cook to 103 C. Take off heat and cool to 85 C, once cooled emulsify into the chocolate and mix until smooth and melted. Cool mixture 40c and emulsify butter in. Once cooled pipe into desired chocolate cups.