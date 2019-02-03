Saskatoon police investigate after body found in Eastview home

The Saskatoon Police Service say they are investigating after discovering the body of a man in a home in Eastview Saturday morning.

Officers say they responded to a report of an injured man in a house located in the 2400 block of Eastview at about 7:15 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

READ MORE: Man stabbed multiple times in Saskatoon’s Eastview neighbourhood

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime Section and Forensic Identification will be working with the Office of the Chief Coroner in the investigation, according to police.

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 306-222-8477.