Death in Saskatoon ruled non-criminal ‘accident’ involving gun

A suspicious death investigation in Saskatoon’s Eastview neighbourhood has been ruled non-criminal, according to police.

Officers and paramedics were called to an injured man in a house in the 2400-block of Eastview at roughly 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2019.

Travis Freysteinson, 27, was found dead at the home. An autopsy was conducted on Feb. 4, 2019, on the man from Saskatoon.

Members of the major crime section investigated the death as suspicious.

Police announced on Friday that the investigation, in consultation with the provincial prosecutor’s office, deemed Freysteinson’s death was the result of a non-criminal “accident” involving a gun and a second man.

No criminal charges have been laid, according to a press release.

Saskatoon police are reminding all firearm owners to practice safe gun handling when transferring them from one person to another.