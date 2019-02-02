Paediatricians aim to help disadvantaged Manitoba children gain literacy skills

Manitoba paediatricians want to make sure more children are given the opportunity to develop the reading skills they need to grow.

In partnership with Share the Magic Book Program, The Manitoba Paediatric Society and First Book Canada, the doctors will be handing out free books during February.

READ MORE: Want to read more this year? Here are the best books of 2018

“We know that early access to books can help a child develop the reading and intellectual skills that will help them succeed in school and throughout their lives,” Dr. Norman McLean said in a release.

READ MORE: Doctor’s experience with Winnipeg homeless inspires new book

The doctors will get the new books from Share the Magic and First Book Canada. They’ll be given to families of children of all ages who attend their clinics.

February is I love to Read Month.

WATCH: Global News and the Blue Bombers team up for I Love to Read month