Want to read more this year? Here are the best books of 2018

If you’re searching for a new read, you’re in luck: Goodreads recently revealed the best books of 2018.

Based on the votes of over five million readers, the Amazon-owned book site shared the top titles in categories including nonfiction, memoir and autobiography, humour, fiction and history.

Renowned authors like Stephen King made the cut alongside celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Tiffany Haddish. Out of the 21 categories, 17 winning titles were written by women.

Here are some of the most popular books of 2018.

Best fiction

Still Me by Jojo Moyes

In the third book in Moyes’ Me Before You series, heroine Louisa Clark heads to New York City to start a new life. She lands a new job and throws herself into the big city life.

While she mingles with members of high society, Clark finds herself questioning who she really is and what makes her happy.

Best nonfiction

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara

McNamara spent years of her life trying to unmask the Golden State Killer, chasing clues and researching the criminal’s grizzly California crimes that spanned from the 1970s to 1980s.

READ MORE: Certain books continue to cause an uproar in Canadian education — here’s why

While I’ll Be Gone in the Dark was published after McNamara died, her true-crime book created renewed interest in the case that may have helped lead to the arrest of 73-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, Goodreads notes.

Best memoir and autobiography

Educated by Tara Westover

Westover was raised by survivalist parents in the mountains of Idaho and didn’t set foot in a classroom until she was 17 years old.

In her New York Times bestseller, Westover shares how she went from preparing for the end of the world with her isolated family to earning a PhD from Cambridge University.

Best history and biography

The Good Neighbor by Maxwell King

King, a former journalist, tells the life story of Fred Rogers, the creator and star of children’s beloved TV show, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The Good Neighbor is the first full-length biography about the television star.

Best mystery and thriller

The Outsider by Stephen King

After an 11-year-old boy’s body is found in a town park, an eyewitness points to popular Little League coach and teacher Terry Maitland. The father of two has an alibi, but the investigation quickly begins to change.

Best of the best

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Now adapted into a popular film, Thomas’ The Hate U Give tells the story of a teen who sees her unarmed black friend get shot and killed by police.

After witnessing the traumatic event, main character Starr Carter finds herself in the middle of a politicized trial that centres around racism and police brutality. With the support of her family and friends, Carter joins a citywide movement demanding change.

Best humour

The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish

The American comedian had a big year in 2018, and her humorous collection of essays “recounts her rags-to-riches tale from South Central to Tinseltown.” Haddish’s New York Times bestseller The Last Black Unicorn is honest and personal and promises to show the world “who Tiffany Haddish really is.”

Best food and cookbooks

Cravings: Hungry for More by Chrissy Teigen

Following the success of her first cookbook, model Teigen returns with new recipes and her “signature wit” in Cravings: Hungry for More. The mom and social media personality shares her favourite dishes, including Pad Thai Carbonara.

For the full book list, check out Goodreads’ winners here.

