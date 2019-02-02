Winnipeg Polar Bears Pee-Wee hockey team scoring big for charity

Hockey teams from around the country, including one in Winnipeg, are being recognized for their charity work in the community.

It’s all part of this year’s Good Deeds Cup. The annual event encourages Pee-Wee players to get out into the community and do some good.

The Winnipeg Polar Bears are now part of the top ten semi-finalists. The video that got them there shows their efforts helping at Siloam Mission.

The team collected hats and mitts, sorted toiletries, clothing and held a bake sale, raising over $400.

Now, because the team made the top ten, Siloam is getting a bonus donation of $2,000.

“I think it’s important all players learn to give back to their community,” Winnipeg Polar Bear coach Rebecca Kirk said.

“It takes the skills they learn on the ice like teamwork, sportsmanship and translates it into real life. In the end, we want these kids to leave the world better than how they found it,” Kirk added.

Players said they feel satisfied when helping out.

“It’s a lot of fun to do it. You hangout with your team and you’re able to do all of those things for a good cause,” player Sophie Mankewich said.

If the Winnipeg Polar Bears make it to the top three, they receive $5,000 and a chance at the being this year’s Good Deeds Cup Champion.

The top prize is $100,000 for the charity of their choice.

Manitoba has a title to defend because The Pas Huskies won the Goods Deeds Cup last year as the top philanthropic Pee-Wee team in Canada.

