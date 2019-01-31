Police investigating reports of base jumpers landing near bus in downtown Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating reports of base jumping onto a busy downtown road after video of the incident was posted online.

Footage shared on Instagram appears to show at least two people with parachutes floating down and landing on what is believed to be 103 Avenue.

“Oh my god! Almost hit the bus!” the man who posted the video, Justin Shields, can be heard saying.

READ MORE: Recent Edmonton BASE jumping incident has police on edge

The video, which was posted on Jan. 28, was taken at around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Security video of base jumping site released

“[It’s] pretty impressive to see them pull it off,” he said. “I guess it could have gone a lot worse.

“It’s pretty dangerous but also pretty thrilling and exciting to witness it.”

Shields watched from his 18th-floor apartment. He and his roommate were talking when they looked out their west-facing window and saw a parachute.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, there’s a paraglider outside.’ We almost couldn’t believe it so we went out onto the balcony and there was two of them coming down. I just took out my phone and took that video.”

There were other people on the ground; one was filming and one stopped the approaching bus.

READ MORE: Three base jumpers charged following downtown incident

“As soon as they hit the ground, they pulled in the parachutes and they ran to the car, which was pulling up behind the bus,” Shields said. “They loaded it all into the back of the car, jumped in and sped away. It was all very quick.”

Shields said it all happened in under a minute.

“There was a lot of cheering and whooping. I could hear them. They were pretty excited and happy they pulled it off.”

In an email to Global News, Edmonton police said the incident is under investigation. No suspects have been identified and no charges laid, spokesperson Scott Pattison said.

Police believe the individuals used the Fox One Tower at 102 Avenue and 104 Street to jump from.

WATCH BELOW (Aug. 7, 2013): An expert in base jumping says the three people who jumped from a downtown highrise were experienced. This, as a security company shares video that could potentially expose the trio. Laurel Clark reports.