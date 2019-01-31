How a tattoo helped bring back a Kelowna cat that ended up 65 kilometres away from home

A Kelowna woman is hoping her story encourages all cat owners to have their feline tattooed or micro-chipped.

She credits the pet identification for bringing back her beloved cat, Snoopy, after being missing six weeks.

What’s even more remarkable though is that Snoopy was found 65 kilometres away from home.

Snoopy went missing last month.

His owner, Denise Egan, was heartbroken when Snoopy didn’t come home.

After six long weeks, Egan was reunited with the feline.

“I’m so happy,” she stated. “What a miracle.”

@snoopy_thecatdog such a beautiful cat. I'm so happy he's back 🐾💕 pic.twitter.com/e75HHNO7wl — Denise Egan (@SUPokanagan) January 27, 2019

Egan has now learned that Snoopy's tale was quite the journey.

She said Snoopy was being fed by someone in the neighbourhood who thought he was a stray. When that person moved, which was the last day Egan had seen Snoopy, she had taken Snoopy with her. Assuming the cat was homeless, the person gifted Snoopy to a friend in Penticton.

But that’s not where the tale ends.

The person in Penticton who got Snoopy realized she was allergic to cats and gave him to another woman to care for him. Snoopy’s new caretaker then took the cat to the vet for shots and that’s when the story takes a turn.

The vet linked Snoopy’s tattoo to Fairfield Animal Hospital in Kelowna, which then contacted Egan.

She was shocked.

“I just can’t believe this,” she stated. “There’s a perfect example [of] why you should get your pets tattooed or microchipped.”

Now that Snoopy is back home, one of the things Egan is most excited about is taking him out on her paddleboard, something the two do together on a regular basis.

Since returning home, Snoopy has also been sporting a collar with a tag that reads “I have a home”, so that no one ever makes the mistake again of thinking he’s a stray.