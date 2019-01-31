Three arrested after Hamilton Police recover SUV reported stolen in November

Three people have been arrested and reported stolen vehicle has been recovered by Hamilton Police.

An officer noticed a Grey Acura MDX SUV parked in a lot near Greenaway Avenue and Wilson Street around 4 a.m. on Thursday. Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Mississauga area in November 2018.

Three people were in the SUV, police say. Police took all three occupants into custody and learned the driver, a 40-year-old Mississauga man, was wanted in Peel Region.

A 37-year-old Mount Hope man and a 36-year-old Hamilton woman are also facing charges of occupying a motor vehicle without consent.

