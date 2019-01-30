City of Hamilton salt truck driver charged after Kenilworth crash
The driver of a city of Hamilton salt truck that hit a pedestrian bridge on the Kenilworth Access has been charged with careless driving.
Police say the truck’s bucket was raised when it struck the bridge Monday morning, scattering its load of salt across the upbound lanes.
Police say the driver, a 59-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The road was blocked for several hours as crews worked to clean up the mess and remove the damaged truck.
