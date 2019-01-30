City of Hamilton salt truck driver charged after Kenilworth crash

The driver of a city of Hamilton salt truck that hit a pedestrian bridge on the Kenilworth Access has been charged with careless driving.

READ MORE: OPP identify victim in fatal crash in Wellington North Township

Police say the truck’s bucket was raised when it struck the bridge Monday morning, scattering its load of salt across the upbound lanes.

Police say the driver, a 59-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

READ MORE: Two men arrested after high-risk takedown in Hamilton’s east end

The road was blocked for several hours as crews worked to clean up the mess and remove the damaged truck.

Please avoid the UPBOUND lanes on the Kenilworth access. A large city truck carrying salt hit the pedestrian bridge while it had the bucket raised. The salt clean-up could take up to 4-hours. Minor injuries. #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 28, 2019