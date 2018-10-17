Two men arrested after high-risk takedown in Hamilton’s east end

Two men have been arrested after the Hamilton Police Service’s Emergency Response and K-9 units were called to a building on Newlands Avenue and Kenilworth Avenue North Tuesday evening for a high-risk takedown involving a firearm.
Police say they are still investigating, adding that no shots were fired and no one was injured.
The two men in their 20s are due in court Wednesday to answer to several charges.
