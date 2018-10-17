Two men arrested after high-risk takedown in Hamilton’s east end

Two men have been arrested after the Hamilton Police Service’s Emergency Response and K-9 units were called to a building on Newlands Avenue and Kenilworth Avenue North Tuesday evening for a high-risk takedown involving a firearm.

Police say they are still investigating, adding that no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Heavily armed @HamiltonPolice have a building surrounded at Newlands Avenue and Kenilworth Avenue North. Several suspects already in custody. @HPSCanine and tactical officers on scene. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/DTRMVC6C8k — DR (@Media371) October 17, 2018

The two men in their 20s are due in court Wednesday to answer to several charges.