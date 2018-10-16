Hamilton police seize drugs, loaded weapon following routine traffic stop

Hamilton police have laid charges against a 34-year-old man from Guelph, after a traffic stop in the city resulted in the seizure of drugs and a weapon.

Police stopped a silver Mercedes Benz around 9 p.m. Monday in the Garfield Avenue and King Street area.

After speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, police took the passenger into custody, who was found to be in possession of a large number of illicit drugs and a loaded firearm.

Some of the drugs seized included crystal meth, crack cocaine and purple heroin.

The accused is facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with recognizance.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

HPS arrested Maciej Dymkowski 34 years, male from Guelph after traffic stop. Trafficking drugs & firearm charges laid as police seize large quantity of drugs & firearm. #HamOnt https://t.co/VIoqpVXlPz — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 16, 2018