Hamilton police seize drugs, loaded weapon following routine traffic stop
Hamilton police have laid charges against a 34-year-old man from Guelph, after a traffic stop in the city resulted in the seizure of drugs and a weapon.
READ MORE: More charges laid against Hamilton stabbing suspect
Police stopped a silver Mercedes Benz around 9 p.m. Monday in the Garfield Avenue and King Street area.
After speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, police took the passenger into custody, who was found to be in possession of a large number of illicit drugs and a loaded firearm.
WATCH: Weapons, vests belonging to Dead Eyes MC seized after search by Brockville police
Some of the drugs seized included crystal meth, crack cocaine and purple heroin.
READ MORE: Hamilton driver pulled over, facing drug charges
The accused is facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with recognizance.
He made his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.