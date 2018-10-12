Hamilton driver pulled over, facing drug charges
A Hamilton man faces a number of charges after police pulled over a speeding car.
When officers stopped a Chevrolet Cruze on Queenston Road near Strathearne Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, not only did they discover that the driver had a suspended licence, police say he was also carrying illicit drugs.
Police seized six grams of crack cocaine, two grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money.
Joshua Tappin Dufeal, 20, of Hamilton is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and crack cocaine, possession of proceeds of crime, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.
