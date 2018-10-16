More charges laid against Hamilton stabbing suspect

Hamilton police have laid more charges against a 20-year-old man who was arrested following a stabbing in the city’s west end.
Police say before a man chased a woman onto Main Street and stabbed a man in the leg Monday morning, he allegedly threatened two other men with a knife.
The stabbing victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other victims were hurt.
Carlos Cuesta is facing several assault and weapons charges.
