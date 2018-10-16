Canada
October 16, 2018 2:45 pm

More charges laid against Hamilton stabbing suspect

By Reporter  900 CHML

More charges laid against stabbing suspect in Hamilton.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

Hamilton police have laid more charges against a 20-year-old man who was arrested following a stabbing in the city’s west end.

READ MORE: Woman chased, man stabbed, suspect arrested in Hamilton

Police say before a man chased a woman onto Main Street and stabbed a man in the leg Monday morning, he allegedly threatened two other men with a knife.

READ MORE: OPP looking for witnesses to fatal crash in Welland

The stabbing victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other victims were hurt.

Carlos Cuesta is facing several assault and weapons charges.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
HamOnt
Knife
Main
Norfolk
Stabbing
Street
Suspect
Threatened

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News