Canada
November 20, 2018 7:05 am

One dead, another seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wellington North

By Anchor  CJOY

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

One driver is dead and another is seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Wellington North Township on Monday evening.

Wellington County OPP say they responded to the scene on Highway 6 just north of Kenilworth around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: Two adults, one teen dead after fatal collision near Guelph

Provincial police say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene while another was brought to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and police ask anyone with additional information to come forward.

READ MORE: Guelph man identified in fatal Puslinch collision

The identity of the deceased will not be released until next of kin are notified.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
1460 CJOY
Centre Wellington
CJOY
Fatal Crash
Guelph
Kenilworth
Magic 106
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
two vehicle collision
Wellington County
wellington county opp
Wellington North

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News