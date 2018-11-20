One dead, another seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wellington North
One driver is dead and another is seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Wellington North Township on Monday evening.
Wellington County OPP say they responded to the scene on Highway 6 just north of Kenilworth around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Provincial police say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene while another was brought to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation and police ask anyone with additional information to come forward.
The identity of the deceased will not be released until next of kin are notified.
