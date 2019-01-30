Two men facing charges, after being stopped by Hamilton Police for expired stickers

Two men are facing charges after separate traffic stops by Hamilton Police.

On Monday afternoon, police stopped a 2008 Ford Edge with an expired validation sticker and the driver was unable to produce a valid driver’s licence or insurance documents for the vehicle.

Police say that the driver falsely identified himself as his father, the registered owner of the vehicle, and that he was currently unlicensed.

Police issued three tickets to a 36-year-old Stoney Creek man and the vehicle was towed to a compound.

In a separate incident a few hours later, an officer noticed a Dodge pick-up truck an expired validation sticker. The truck was travelling westbound on Barton Street near East Avenue.

Police pulled the driver over. In addition to the expired sticker, police found the driver’s licence was suspended.

A 51-year-old Burlington man was charged and released with a future court date.

HPS reminds veh owners/drivers in #HamOnt to review their admin obligations to Highway Traffic Act laws. 2 traffic stops for expired val tags led to additional charges laid for other offences. https://t.co/tpNftbgXNo pic.twitter.com/Fk1eu3iaEF — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 30, 2019