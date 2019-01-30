Police seek assistance in locating missing Orillia woman

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Orillia woman.

According to Orillia OPP, 27-year-old Alysia Genno was last seen on Tuesday on Mississaga Street in Orillia.

Officers say Genno is around five-feet-four-inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with a thin build.

Police say she has auburn hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: Orillia OPP warn of scam targeting local businesses

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122.

MISSING: #Orillia OPP request public assistance in locating 27 year old Alysia GENNO. Please call 1-888-310-1122 with any information. ^jt pic.twitter.com/D2QUoaO3ru — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) January 30, 2019