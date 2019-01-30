Police seek assistance in locating missing Orillia woman
A A
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Orillia woman.
According to Orillia OPP, 27-year-old Alysia Genno was last seen on Tuesday on Mississaga Street in Orillia.
Officers say Genno is around five-feet-four-inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with a thin build.
Police say she has auburn hair and brown eyes.
READ MORE: Orillia OPP warn of scam targeting local businesses
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.