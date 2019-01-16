Orillia OPP warn of scam targeting local businesses

Police are investigating credit card fraud targeting local businesses in the Orillia area.

According to Orillia OPP, in this scam, a suspect calls a business and orders a high priced item using a credit card.

Officers say the suspect says a friend will pick up the item.

Police say someone attends the business to retrieve the item, however, a few weeks later the card used in the purchase turns out to be stolen or fraudulent.

READ MORE: Bracebridge man charged with impaired driving after vehicle stops at green light: police

According to police, if someone makes a purchase over the phone, businesses should ask to see the card and identification at the time of pick up.

Business owners should check the card for the name, numbers and expiry date.

Officers say if someone is purchasing an unusual number of expensive items or is purchasing “big ticket” items with a high resale value, it may be a sign of fraud.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122.