Bracebridge man charged with impaired driving after vehicle stops at green light: police

A man has been charged with impaired driving after officers saw a vehicle stop at a green light in Bracebridge.
According to Bracebridge OPP, on Sunday at around 3 a.m., officers patrolling the Manitoba Street and Taylor Road area observed a vehicle driving partially in the wrong lane.
Officers followed the vehicle and say it was swerving badly.
Police say when the vehicle came to a complete stop at a green light, officers stopped it to speak with the driver.
According to police, officers determined the driver was allegedly impaired and was a G1 novice driver.
Police say 22-year-old Dylan Bannerman from Bracebridge has been charged with impaired operation, driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood, driving with a G1 licence with blood alcohol above zero, driving with a G1 licence unaccompanied by a qualified driver and driving with a G1 licence at an unlawful hour.
Police say he is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on Feb. 12.
