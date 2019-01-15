Crime
January 15, 2019 4:56 pm

Bracebridge man charged with impaired driving after vehicle stops at green light: police

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after police stopped a vehicle in Bracebridge.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Sunday at around 3 a.m., officers patrolling the Manitoba Street and Taylor Road area observed a vehicle driving partially in the wrong lane.

Officers followed the vehicle and say it was swerving badly.

Police say when the vehicle came to a complete stop at a green light, officers stopped it to speak with the driver.

According to police, officers determined the driver was allegedly impaired and was a G1 novice driver.

Police say 22-year-old Dylan Bannerman from Bracebridge has been charged with impaired operation, driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood, driving with a G1 licence with blood alcohol above zero, driving with a G1 licence unaccompanied by a qualified driver and driving with a G1 licence at an unlawful hour.

Police say he is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on Feb. 12.

