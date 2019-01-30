Sentencing hearing for semi-truck driver in Humboldt Broncos bus crash enters 3rd day

Final victim impact statements are set to be entered in a makeshift Saskatchewan courtroom as the sentencing hearing for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu enters a third day.

Sidhu, 30, pleaded guilty to 29 charges of dangerous driving in the April 6, 2018, Humboldt Broncos bus crash that left 16 people dead and 13 others injured.

Seventy-one of 75 victim impact statements from families and loved ones were entered in the first two days of the hearing in Melfort, Sask.

First to speak on Wednesday was Carol Brons, the mother of the team’s athletic therapist and only woman on the bus, Dayna Brons.

Brons said a co-worker and billet parent told her about the crash.

“Thankfully, we never got to the crash scene,” Brons said, recalling how she saw her daughter briefly at the hospital in Tisdale before she was transferred to Saskatoon.

She held up a biohazard bag containing a necklace she had given Danya for her birthday, but she hasn’t taken it out explain it still has some of her daughter’s hair in it.

Tyler Beiber’s mother, Marilyn Hay, said the last time her son said he loved her was days before the crash on her birthday.

Hay had asked Tyler, the team’s play-by-play announcer, to ride the bus as she felt it was safer than driving himself to the games, which he usually did.

She had kind words for Sidhu while thanking him for pleading guilty and calling for changes to the trucking industry.

“Mr. Sidhu, you are Tyler’s age. I know he would feel sorry for you,” Hay said.

“I can’t image how I would feel as your mom. They have to be hurting too.”

While many families have said they forgive Sidhu, others felt the opposite.

Andrea Joseph, the mother of Jaxon Joseph who was killed in the crash, called him a “monster” and wants a precedent-setting sentence.

Sidhu faces a maximum sentence of 14 years for each count of dangerous driving causing death and 10 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Some families want to hear from Sidhu to know why he ran a stop sign.

An agreed statement of facts found Sidhu ran an oversized stop sign with a flashing red light.

The forensic report found there was no way for the driver of the bus, Glen Doerksen, to avoid the collision.

The report also found Sidhu had 70 violations of federal and provincial trucking regulations and inspection rules and would have been suspended for 72 hours if he had been stopped.

It’s expected Sidhu will get the chance to address the court.

He has yet to speak publicly about the crash although his lawyer has said he takes responsibility for what happened. Sidhu has also wiped away tears during the hearing.

Five days have been set aside for the hearing, taking place at the Kerry Vickar Centre to accommodate families, survivors, and media.