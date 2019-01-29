QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, January 29, 2019

GATINEAU, Que. – Gabriel Bilodeau scored 34 seconds into overtime as the Gatineau Olympiques edged the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Hockey League action.

Metis Roelens, Manix Landry and Darien Kielb had goals in regulation time for the Olympiques (17-26-5), while Creed Jones made 33 saves for the win.

Pavel Koltygin, Michal Ivan and Dawson Mercer supplied the offence for the Voltigeurs (36-10-2).

Olivier Rodrigue stopped nine shots for Drummondville.

Gatineau went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Voltigeurs were 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

OCEANIC 3 CATARACTES 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Olivier Garneau scored twice as the Oceanic defeated Shawinigan.

Alexis Lafreniere’s power-play goal 16:30 into the second period was the eventual winner for Rimouski (32-14-3).

Valentin Nussbaumer and Jeremy Martin scored for the Cataractes (11-33-4).