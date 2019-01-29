Man’s shooting death in south Edmonton ruled homicide

A 23-year-old man’s death in south Edmonton early last week has been ruled the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

An autopsy found Manvir Singh Sidhu died from a gunshot wound, police said in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

Sidhu was found injured, lying on the ground on Crabapple Crescent S.W. in the Orchards at Ellerslie neighbourhood at around 7:35 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 21. The neighbourhood is located in the city’s deep south, east of 91 Street and south of 25 Avenue S.W.

When police arrived, EMS crews were tending to the man. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the fatal shooting.

Last week, Edmonton police put out a plea to residents in the area for surveillance video that might have captured any activity in the neighbourhood leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

