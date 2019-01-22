Police investigate suspicious death in south Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the city’s south side Monday night.

Police were called to Crabapple Crescent S.W. in the Orchards at Ellerslie neighbourhood at around 7:35 p.m. on Monday after several 911 calls about gunshots being fired in the area. The neighbourhood is located in the city’s deep south, east of 91 Street and south of 25 Avenue S.W.

When police arrived, EMS crews were tending to “a young adult male” who was lying on the ground with undisclosed injuries, police said. The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At least five police vehicles could be seen in the area at around 9 p.m. A large section of the crescent was blocked off by police tape. Several personal items surrounded a large pool of blood on the road.

Officers were going door to door on Monday night, in hopes of locating witnesses. Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled, police said in a media release shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.