Police investigate man’s death outside southwest Edmonton apartment building

Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Ermineskin neighbourhood Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the building near 24 Avenue and 104 Street for reports of a disturbance around 1:50 a.m.

When they arrived the found a man lying on the ground outside the apartment complex.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The EPS Homicide Unit has since taken over the investigation.

Police are not releasing any more information, including the age of the victim, until an autopsy is conducted.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.