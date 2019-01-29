Ontario government announces funding for micro-transit program in Middlesex County

There could be better ways to get between London, Dorchester and Woodstock in the near future.

On Monday, the province announced it’s ponying up $1.5 million in funding for a pilot project that focuses on micro-transit in Middlesex County.

According to officials, the program would provide service between Dorchester and London and between Dorchester and Woodstock.

The goal of the program is to make it more convenient for everyone to access essential services in their communities, connect with other transportation services, and travel between cities and towns, officials said.

The money is part of a province-wide initiative to set up inter-community bus service in areas with little or no public transit.

Communities across Ontario will receive a total of $30 million over five years to help develop their micro-transit initiatives.

