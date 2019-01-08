London to receive $10.3M for transit initiatives from Ontario gas tax revenue

London is getting a sizable piece of the province’s gas tax pie.

In a release from the Ontario government Tuesday morning, officials revealed that 107 municipalities will receive a total of $364 million in funding.

London’s portion is said to be $10,341,542.

St. Thomas will receive $396,614, Windsor is in line for $3,912,359 and Waterloo Region will receive $10,715,713.

Toronto’s portion is the largest with $184,994,655 going to its transit initiatives.

The municipalities that will receive funding provide public transit service for 144 communities, representing more than 92 per cent of Ontario’s population.

Officials say municipalities must use the funding for their public transit capital and/or operating expenditures.

The province says municipalities can use it for projects like upgrading transit infrastructure, increasing accessibility, buying transit vehicles, adding more routes or extending hours of service.

Funding is determined by the number of litres of gas sold in Ontario, and the program provides municipalities with two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenues.