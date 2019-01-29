Man who slashed Winnipeg dog to face time behind bars
A man who stabbed a dog in Winnipeg last summer will spend 15 months in jail and have to cough up more than $1,000 to cover the animal’s care.
Alex Genaille, 20, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and a weapons charge.
A seven-year-old mastiff named Cooter suffered major injuries to its muzzle after Genaille used a large hunting knife to slash the dog’s face through a fence in the Lord Selkirk Park area.
Police say surveillance video showed one person left the group and returned to where the dog was standing. He put on a mask and gloves, pulled a knife and jammed the weapon through the fence, cutting the dog’s nose, before fleeing on a bicycle.
Crown prosecutor Alanna Hall said the dog was stabbed so severely that the wound went through his nose and snout and through to his teeth.
