Man who slashed Winnipeg dog to face time behind bars

A man who stabbed a dog in Winnipeg last summer will spend 15 months in jail and have to cough up more than $1,000 to cover the animal’s care.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police identify suspect involved in dog stabbing

Alex Genaille, 20, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and a weapons charge.

A seven-year-old mastiff named Cooter suffered major injuries to its muzzle after Genaille used a large hunting knife to slash the dog’s face through a fence in the Lord Selkirk Park area.

Police say surveillance video showed one person left the group and returned to where the dog was standing. He put on a mask and gloves, pulled a knife and jammed the weapon through the fence, cutting the dog’s nose, before fleeing on a bicycle.

READ MORE: Winnipeg dog stabbed in random backyard attack

Crown prosecutor Alanna Hall said the dog was stabbed so severely that the wound went through his nose and snout and through to his teeth.

WATCH: A Winnipeg dog owner says his dog was stabbed while in his own yard

Cooter received stitches following the attack and was expected to make a full recovery.

-With files from Austin Siragusa and the Canadian Press