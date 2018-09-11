Winnipeg police identify suspect involved in dog stabbing

Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved with a violent assault on a dog Aug 31.

Officers say Alex Arumeul Genaille, 20, who is described as 5’6″, 172 pounds with a medium build.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Genaille is wanted in connection to an incident in which a Bullmastiff dog was assaulted in the Lord Selkirk Park area.

Around 9:15 p.m., a group of people were seen walking and biking down a back lane on Stella Avenue.

As the group passed a dog in a yard, a man on a bicycle stopped, put on a mask, then reportedly took out a knife and stabbed the dog in the face.

The dog received stitches and is expected to make a full recovery.

Const. Jay Murray said they are looking to hear from anyone who knows where Genaille is, as well as from anyone who might have been with him when the attack happened.

“If they have any information on this incident, perhaps they were one of the individuals, perhaps they witnessed this event, we ask that you call our Major Crimes Unit”.

A warrant has been issued for Genaille for possession of a weapon, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and disguise with intent.

Anyone with information regarding Genaille’s whereabouts or anything that could help police is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

