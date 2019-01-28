Cobourg man accused of driving while prohibited
A Cobourg man faces several charges, including driving while prohibited, following a traffic stop in the town on Monday morning.
The Cobourg Police Service says an officer observed a vehicle speeding in a Community Safety Zone in the town. The officer stopped the vehicle on Nickerson Drive.
The investigation led to charges for the driver and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.
David Beesley, 47, was arrested and charged with:
- Speeding
- Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
- Failure to have validation on a licence plate
- Driving a motor vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock device.
As a result, the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.
Beesley was released and will appear in court in Cobourg on March 6.
