County Road 45
January 28, 2019 10:51 am
Updated: January 28, 2019 11:01 am

Woman suffers critical injuries in collision in Northumberland County: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Northumberland OPP continue to investigate a head-on collision on County Road 45 on Saturday.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A woman was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a head-on collision in Alnwick-Haldimand Township on Saturday evening.

Northumberland OPP say a car and an SUV collided head-on County Road 45 north of Roseneath Landing Road around 5:45 p.m., just south of Alderville First Nation.

Both drivers were first taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with injuries. The driver of the car was subsequently airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with critical injuries, police said.

County Road 45 was closed for several hours while OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. OPP said weather and road conditions “may have been” contributing factors.
Alderville First Nation
Collision
County Road 45
Head On Crash
Northumberland
Northumberland OPP
Roseneath

