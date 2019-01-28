Police investigate Red Deer shooting

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday night.

RCMP said they were called to a gas station at 4023 – 50 St. at around 7:50 p.m. after a man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into the business asking for help.

“The victim was treated by Red Deer Emergency Services and transported to hospital, where he remains with serious injuries,” an RCMP news release said Monday. “Red Deer RCMP are actively investigating this incident and do not believe it was random.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation. People who have any information can contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.