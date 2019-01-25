RCMP seek suspect(s) after person seriously injured in Red Deer stabbing

The RCMP are asking the public for tips as they investigate a stabbing in Red Deer that sent a victim to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said officers were called to 5239 53 Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. on Thursday. When they got there, they found the victim, a male, suffering from stab wounds.

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital where he remains, RCMP said Friday afternoon. They did not say how old the victim is.

“Red Deer RCMP are actively investigating this incident and do not believe it was random,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.