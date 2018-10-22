Woman found after alleged Red Deer kidnapping; 2 men charged

Two men have been arrested and charged after a woman was abducted in Red Deer last week.

Police said on Oct. 17, at around 7 a.m., they received a call after a witness reported seeing a woman possibly being forced into a vehicle.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and RCMP Emergency Response Team joined Red Deer RCMP in the investigation.

At around 3 p.m. the same day, police said they received a tip about the location of a possible suspect and victim at a South Hill neighbourhood home. RCMP found the victim and arrested a man. The victim had minor injuries.

A second man was arrested later that evening.

Ernest Frederick Ward, 47, is facing several charges, including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault, sexual assault and uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm.

David Lee Gallinger, 25, has been charged with kidnapping.

Ward was remanded and scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Gallinger was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning at the same time.