3 people plead guilty in bizarre naked kidnapping case near Edmonton
Three people in Alberta have pleaded guilty after being charged in a bizarre naked kidnapping case that may have involved hallucinogenic tea.
READ MORE: 5 naked people arrested in crash south of Edmonton
Two women and one man, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, each pleaded guilty in Leduc provincial court to unlawful confinement.
One of the women, who is 31, also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.
READ MORE: Kidnapping charges pending after 5 naked people arrested south of Edmonton
Mounties have said that last November a man, woman and baby were forced against their will from a home south of Edmonton, and into a car with several naked people inside.
READ MORE: Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping case may have unknowingly consumed hallucinogenic tea
A relative said at the time that the suspects may have unknowingly drank some hallucinogenic tea over breakfast.
Sentencing is scheduled to take place Dec. 20.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.