Crime
September 17, 2018 1:07 pm

3 people plead guilty in bizarre naked kidnapping case near Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Five people, who were naked, were arrested after a two-vehicle crash in Nisku on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.

Courtesy, Dustin Horutko
A A

Three people in Alberta have pleaded guilty after being charged in a bizarre naked kidnapping case that may have involved hallucinogenic tea.

READ MORE: 5 naked people arrested in crash south of Edmonton 

Two women and one man, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, each pleaded guilty in Leduc provincial court to unlawful confinement.

One of the women, who is 31, also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Kidnapping charges pending after 5 naked people arrested south of Edmonton 

Mounties have said that last November a man, woman and baby were forced against their will from a home south of Edmonton, and into a car with several naked people inside.

READ MORE: Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping case may have unknowingly consumed hallucinogenic tea 

A relative said at the time that the suspects may have unknowingly drank some hallucinogenic tea over breakfast.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place Dec. 20.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta courts
Alberta Justice
Alberta RCMP
Dangerous Driving
Edmonton police
hallucinogenic tea
Leduc
Leduc Provincial Court
naked arrest
naked in car
Naked kidnapping
Unlawful Confinement

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News